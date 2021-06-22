Only seven streets in Chennai with over ten Covid cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: There are only seven city streets left with over 10 Covid cases, according to the corporation’s list as on Saturday. This is a sharp fall from the 725 such streets the city had in early May. Of the seven streets, three -- Indira Nagar 1st Main Road; Velachery Main Road; and Madras Avenue -- were in the Adyar zone. The other streets were Nethaji Nagar 5th Street in Tondiarpet; Poosala Gengu Street in Royapuram Zone; Theradi Street in Teynampet; and AP Patro Street in Kodambakkam zone.

Be that as it may, the city had 51 streets with over six cases as on Saturday. The Teynampet zone had the highest number of such streets at 13. They include Porur Somasundaram Street, Anderson Road and Musiri Subramaniyan Street. This, however, is indeed a fall from the 840 such streets the city had in April end. Thiru Vi Ka Nagar and Manali zones did not have any street in both these categories. Though cases in the city have come down and the corporation has started including infrastructure projects in its focus, streets with Covid cases would continue to be monitored closely to prevent emergence of clusters, said corporation officials.