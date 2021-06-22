Siva Shankar Baba case: Police launch complaint cell

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Days after the arrest of Siva Shankar Baba on charges of sexually abusing girl students and a woman teacher for abetting the crimes, police have announced a complaints cell to encourage victims to file complaints. A statement issued by the police informed victims to contact Investigation Officer DSP Gunavarman on mobile number 98405-58992 and Inspector Renukadevi on 98406-69982.

Victims can also file complaints on inspocu2@gmail.com, besides contacting 24X7 CBCID control room on 28512500/28512510. The police assured to secure the identity of complainants.