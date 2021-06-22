Social distancing, face mask compliance on declining trend again

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Observance of social distancing and use of face masks are declining in the State just as case numbers are falling and fetters are being taken off. Masks are our shield in this battle against Covid. Its use is crucial to prevent infected droplets from reaching the air and the uninfected from breathing them in. It should be noted that these microscopic particles can hang in the air for a long time.

According to officials, mask compliance is poor in grocery, meat, vegetable, and tea shops. Those who got vaccinated have stopped wearing masks, throwing advices of medical experts to the wind. In markets, it has become commonplace to see public not wearing masks or wearing them on chins jostling along in the crowd.

A massive challenge

Officials said that markets are becoming a huge challenge. “When Chennai hit its peak, mask adherence, and social distancing were the most important tools to bring the cases down. As soon as there is a decline, however, public have stopped listening. Though fine is still being collected, public do not seem to bother,” said an official, adding that the norm-violators are mostly youth.

The vaccination question

Another official said many cite inoculation as their reason for not wearing a mask. “Though we have been repeating that vaccine does not give 100 per cent protection, people still keep telling us that they are not wearing a mask because they got the vaccine.” R Madhavan, a general practitioner at one of the private hospitals in Adyar, said mask use might be declining due to the low risk perception as Covid cases are low.