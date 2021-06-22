Videogame announcement week

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

I have often wondered if there is any other entertainment medium that is so smug, as to have a week of simply announcing the games they will release in the following year. This year though, the smugness is validated. There was at least one game in every announcement that made me go — “Ooh. I NEED that”. The world of Elden Ring is one that I see myself exploring. The universe of the game is inspired by the creator of Dark Souls and Game of Thrones.

The trailer is hauntingly beautiful, or in other words, everything looks great but scary, because the skies are not blue. So, I see myself exploring it, for sure, but in easy mode. The line-up in the Xbox announcement had something for everyone. The trailer of the next Forza has even shinier cars in even more realistic environments. There’s Somerville, an indie game reminiscent of Limbo/Inside, and “Redfall”, a co-op FPS in true Arkane style to which I am particularly looking forward.

In fact, I have secured a gaming PC and an Xbox game pass because this year looks promising for good storybased PC gaming. Ubisoft’s announcement had me a little disappointed because I was hoping for more on Assassin’s Creed. My personal biases aside, we saw a bit more of Far Cry 6, which teased some great combat sequences and story interludes. They spent quite a bit of time introducing Rainbow Six Extraction another co-op FPS, and a spinoff of Siege. It has zombie monsters, the introduction of which is the natural spin-off of any shooter game. Their main announc ement was the introduction to “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora”.

You know what they say, the game version is always better than the book/movies. Ubisoft’s reputed open-world experience may just peak next year with this game. Nintendo’s E3 kept it short on the most-awaited announcement – a sequel to the Breath of the Wild (but it’s out in 2022, alright). The Indie games showcase restored the balance to other announcements with proportionate quantities of “cute” in their games. Capcom is releasing a DLC to Resident Evil Village, and there’s probably a lot more that I am missing in this article. All in all, an eventful announcement week, anticipating a 2022 with more games than time could afford.