STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Videogame announcement week

I have often wondered if there is any other entertainment medium that is so smug, as to have a week of simply announcing the games they will release in the following year.

Published: 22nd June 2021 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Anusha Ganapathi
Express News Service

I have often wondered if there is any other entertainment medium that is so smug, as to have a week of simply announcing the games they will release in the following year. This year though, the smugness is validated. There was at least one game in every announcement that made me go — “Ooh. I NEED that”. The world of Elden Ring is one that I see myself exploring. The universe of the game is inspired by the creator of Dark Souls and Game of Thrones.

The trailer is hauntingly beautiful, or in other words, everything looks great but scary, because the skies are not blue. So, I see myself exploring it, for sure, but in easy mode. The line-up in the Xbox announcement had something for everyone. The trailer of the next Forza has even shinier cars in even more realistic environments. There’s Somerville, an indie game reminiscent of Limbo/Inside, and “Redfall”, a co-op FPS in true Arkane style to which I am particularly looking forward.

In fact, I have secured a gaming PC and an Xbox game pass because this year looks promising for good storybased PC gaming. Ubisoft’s announcement had me a little disappointed because I was hoping for more on Assassin’s Creed. My personal biases aside, we saw a bit more of Far Cry 6, which teased some great combat sequences and story interludes. They spent quite a bit of time introducing Rainbow Six Extraction another co-op FPS, and a spinoff of Siege. It has zombie monsters, the introduction of which is the natural spin-off of any shooter game. Their main announc ement was the introduction to “Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora”.

You know what they say, the game version is always better than the book/movies. Ubisoft’s reputed open-world experience may just peak next year with this game. Nintendo’s E3 kept it short on the most-awaited announcement – a sequel to the Breath of the Wild (but it’s out in 2022, alright). The Indie games showcase restored the balance to other announcements with proportionate quantities of “cute” in their games. Capcom is releasing a DLC to Resident Evil Village, and there’s probably a lot more that I am missing in this article. All in all, an eventful announcement week, anticipating a 2022 with more games than time could afford.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp