Will ensure speedy completion of Chennai Metro’s Phase-II project: TN govt

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Monday said that it will ensure ensure speedy completion of the Metro Rail Project Phase II which will span 118.9 km from the northern end to the southern end of the city with three corridors - Madhavaram to SIPCOT, Madhavaram to Sholinganallur and Light House to Poonamallee.

Highlighting that former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi had initiated the work on the Chennai Metro Rail project in 2009, Governor Banwarilal Purohit in his address said that the State has urged the Union government to accord early approval for equity participation on 50:50 sharing basis as was done for Phase I. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin visited New Delhi and submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider the shareholding under the second phase of Chennai Metro Rail project besides providing railway lands taken by Chennai Metro on lease basis.

Meanwhile, after more than 40 days, Chennai Metro welcomed its commuters again after resuming its services with all safety measures. Following the instructions from the State government, Chennai Metro Rail has decided to allow passenger occupancy up to 50 percent (seating only), a release stated. Metro Rail has been undertaking adequate precautions at all stations and in trains. A penalty of `200 is being levied on passengers, the release added.