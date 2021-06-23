Dr Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry gets new Dean

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital has appointed Dr Karpagam Damodaran, a senior consultant, Cataract surgeon, and Uveitis specialist as the new Dean of Dr Agarwal’s Institute of Optometry.

Dr Karpagam Damodaran, MBBS, MS (Ophthalmology) has been with Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Chennai since 2015. She is closely associated as the Chairperson of its education committee. In her new role, Dr Karpagam is planning to create campuses in more cities and establish its presence abroad, especially in Africa and Mauritius, said a release.