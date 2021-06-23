STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Eight months on, no action taken on Thazhambur land scam yet

Besides taking over the land, the administration also froze the registration of 400 acres of land in the village.

Published: 23rd June 2021 04:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 04:56 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight months have passed since a case was registered in connection with a land scam, involving revenue officials, in which government land was sold to individuals illegally in Thazhambur village in Chennai city’s outskirts.

Yet, no legal action has been taken against anyone. In 2019, the Chengalpattu district administration busted a scandal in which government land, to the extent of over 105 acre, located along the IT corridor in Rajiv Gandhi Salai had been transferred to private persons illegally between 2008 and 2019. This led to cancellation of 1,500 pattas and registration of a case against three officials.

Besides taking over the land, the administration also froze the registration of 400 acres of land in the village. Altogether, sale of 505 acres, worth Rs 2,500 cr, remains suspended since last year. In connection with these developments, several cases were filed in the Madras High Court and a Special Leave Petition was filed before the Supreme Court. All the cases are pending in different stages.

Much to the dismay of the people who purchased houses in Thazhambur, Tangedco has turned down the requests to provide power supply to the newly built 400 houses recently. “Land documents establishing involvement of officials and several others who are not named in the FIR had been submitted to police,” said an officer. A source said, “Officials who retrieved over Rs 1,000 crore worth of government land in Sholinganallur and several others were involved in this inquiry. The issue is being looked into seriously.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
land scam Thazhambur
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp