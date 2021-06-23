Eight months on, no action taken on Thazhambur land scam yet

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Eight months have passed since a case was registered in connection with a land scam, involving revenue officials, in which government land was sold to individuals illegally in Thazhambur village in Chennai city’s outskirts.

Yet, no legal action has been taken against anyone. In 2019, the Chengalpattu district administration busted a scandal in which government land, to the extent of over 105 acre, located along the IT corridor in Rajiv Gandhi Salai had been transferred to private persons illegally between 2008 and 2019. This led to cancellation of 1,500 pattas and registration of a case against three officials.

Besides taking over the land, the administration also froze the registration of 400 acres of land in the village. Altogether, sale of 505 acres, worth Rs 2,500 cr, remains suspended since last year. In connection with these developments, several cases were filed in the Madras High Court and a Special Leave Petition was filed before the Supreme Court. All the cases are pending in different stages.

Much to the dismay of the people who purchased houses in Thazhambur, Tangedco has turned down the requests to provide power supply to the newly built 400 houses recently. “Land documents establishing involvement of officials and several others who are not named in the FIR had been submitted to police,” said an officer. A source said, “Officials who retrieved over Rs 1,000 crore worth of government land in Sholinganallur and several others were involved in this inquiry. The issue is being looked into seriously.”