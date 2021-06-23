Keeping healthcare workers healthy

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Gleneagles Global Health City organised a yoga workshop for the Covid warriors who have been at the frontline in the last 15 months.

The session focused on yogasanas and breathing exercises that will help in building immunity for the doctors who have been fighting the virus endlessly.

Dr Boris Bheem, who is part of the Isha foundation, conducted the session. Dr Alok Khullar, CEO, Gleneagles Global Health City presented a sapling as a token of gratitude and took part in the session.

