Special camp for second dose of Covaxin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation has made special arrangements to administer second dose of Covaxin. Arrangements have been made for those who have yet to get their second dose although scheduled dates have passed. It will be administered on Wednesday and Thursday.

For this, 62,050 doses have been distributed to the centres. Details on vaccination centres may be accessed at http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/vaccine_centers/. According to corporation data, 89,500 people were found to have not taken second dose even after their scheduled dates have passed. Calls were made to these residents.