Chennai residents can now book vaccination slots through website, WhatsApp or phone call  

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents may now register a slot at Chennai Corporation's vaccination centres through the website https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/.

Through the website, the residents may choose a centre according to their zones and choose a time slot.

Alternatively, residents may also call up 044-4612 2300 or WhatsApp 9499933644 to book a time slot.

According to a city corporation statement on Thursday, only one-third of the doses allotted to a particular centre will be available for booking through the website or the above phone numbers. The remaining will be reserved for those who go to the centres in person.

The site was launched at Ripon buildings on Thursday by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru along with the Secretary for Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Shiv Das Meena and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.



