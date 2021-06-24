STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Chennai residents can now book vaccination slots through website, WhatsApp or phone call  

Alternatively, residents may also call up 044-4612 2300 or WhatsApp 9499933644 to book a time slot.

Published: 24th June 2021 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2021 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker adminsters vaccine to people at the free vaccination camp conducted at Don Bosco School, Egmore, in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

A health worker adminsters vaccine to people at the free vaccination camp conducted at Don Bosco School, Egmore, in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City residents may now register a slot at Chennai Corporation's vaccination centres through the website https://www.chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/covid-details/.

Through the website, the residents may choose a centre according to their zones and choose a time slot.

Alternatively, residents may also call up 044-4612 2300 or WhatsApp 9499933644 to book a time slot.

According to a city corporation statement on Thursday, only one-third of the doses allotted to a particular centre will be available for booking through the website or the above phone numbers. The remaining will be reserved for those who go to the centres in person.

The site was launched at Ripon buildings on Thursday by Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru along with the Secretary for Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, Shiv Das Meena and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.
 

From our archive:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Covid vaccination Gagandeep Singh Bedi Chennai vaccination booking Chennai Covid vaccination booking
India Matters
A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine dose to a student at a vaccination centre organised for the students travelling abroad for higher studies, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Hospital stay, ICU need, treatment cost lower for those vaccinated against Covid-19, finds study
The delta variant has significant immune evasion and fitness compared to the alpha variant (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Delta variant 40% more transmissible, able to evade 55% immune protection, says study
Mukesh Ambani launching a phone he must be pinning high hopes on. (Photo | Screen grab)
Google and Reliance Jio launch world's cheapest smartphone, to go on sale on September 10
Officials were welcomed by locked doors when they tried visiting houses to convince the tribals to attend the vaccination drive (Photo | Special arrangement)
Fearing COVID-19 vaccination, tribals in Karnataka lock their doors and flee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Britney Spears (File Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Britney Spears' conservatorship and why fans want to 'free' her!
Sea waves crash ashore near the Gateway of India during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 Mumbai: How India's most crowded city beat the odds, and the virus
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp