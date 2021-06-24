Marvels in miniature

Roshne Balasubramanian By

CHENNAI: Thanjavur-based Savithru Muthu was hardly 15 when he was assigned a project to study the magnificent structure of the Brihadeeswar Temple (Big Temple). “It was a simple school project, where we had to study and document the different facets of the temple through visuals, primarily photographs.

However, the study of the architectural marvel, its murals and structures, propelled me towards studying more about three-dimensional structures. I slowly tried replicating these 3D structures and faces on soap and that flagged my journey in art and craft,” he recalls.

Today, Muthu is a professional micro artist, who, for the last decade has been creating sprawling landscapes and detailed portraits on rather diminutive surfaces. “When the movie Naan Ee (2012) released, I was fascinated when I saw Bindu (played by Samantha Akkineni), work on graphite pencils to create micro sculptures. That was my first exposure to the fine art form.

I eventually enjoyed exploring the different possibilities in the micro-miniature world. I think it is the limitations in the process that attracted me to it. When there are limitations and challenges, you get to explore it further and perhaps, in the process, break it and go beyond,” details the artist, who after extensively experimenting with other mediums like soap, wood and stone, picked pencil/graphite as his medium of choice.

Defining details

His miniature sculptures are delicate and mesmerising. Many, in his world of miniatures, like the wood-fired gas stove, swing, Hotwheels car track, balance scale, drone (with movable fans), cannon, and bubble blower, even give the illusion of being utilitarian thanks to the exquisite detailing and definition Muthu has breathed into these sculptures.

“Early on, I wasn’t focusing on the microscopic details. But when I started to, I’ve broken several leads and pencils in the process. Many have broken just due to one accidental cut when they were nearly complete,” he shares. But it is this practice of trial and error that has enabled him to learn more, he shares. “The learning hasn’t been merely one dimensional.

I’ve not just learned the myriad techniques or intricacies of the art but other virtues like concentration and patience too,” explains the creative, whose Instagram page @ musa_the_sculptor, brims with nuanced models perched atop 4mm and 5mm pencils. Along the rows and columns of his page’s grids, we spot faces and figurines of gods, popular personalities, world leaders, characters from pop culture, myriad objects, monol i thi c structures, social causebased miniatures and even scenes from folklore.

“The idea to create art, which was unique, simmered in my mind for long. I didn’t want mine to be one among the hundreds of Eiffel tower and monument-based micro artworks, hearts or ones that had names and logos carved on it. I wanted to go beyond that. I experimented and challenged myself every day. That gave me the space and push to hone my skills…I continue to learn every day,” shares the self-taught artist, who crafts at least one micro sculpture a day.

“My first was a simple Buddha. If I was asked to sculpt the same Buddha today, I know it will have more details. My formative experiences helped in understanding the subtleties of making a great piece,” shares Muthu, whose work of the Avengers ensemble had gone viral before the release of Marvel Avengers Endgame in 2019. “It was several hours of gruelling work and it was well-received. I was very happy when it paid off ” he enthuses.

The price for passion

In Muthu’s works, chains sway, scissor blades slide, beads of an abacus move, and dolls oscillate. These spectacular and hyper-layered micro creations are indicative of not just his precision tools but also his eye for detailing. “It requires a lot of time and focus to complete one piece. For instance, sometimes, when a micro sculpture has more than one part they are sculpted individually and then assembled. Sometimes, it is detailed on one piece of lead.

So on an average, it takes a minimum of seven hours and beyond to complete a single piece, ”says Muthu. Does his remuneration compensate for the time and effort he passionately puts into the art? “Innum artists kaana angeegaram avalo illa (Even in today’s world, artists don’t get the due recognition and acknowledgement). While passion is what drives most of us, sometimes when our pockets don’t fill, it is disheartening. But it’ll take a while for the scenario to change. People have just started appreciating art… soon, they’ll start paying for it as well. I am hopeful,” he says.

During the pandemic, Muthu was pushed to close the shutters of his art studio in Coimbatore and head back home to Thanjavur. “I used to conduct workshops and classes out of the studio there. But now, those have come to a standstill. But I continue sharing tutorial videos on my YouTube channel ‘Musa Pencil Carvings’. Though I receive requests to conduct online workshops, I have decided to not do it.

At least not yet. The online medium might be quite distracting and impractical for an art form like this one that requires a lot of focus. But for now, I am grateful for all the appreciation and orders I have been receiving for my art. I have learned patience from my art form and I am applying it to my reality as well,” he shares.

Savithru Muthu’s micro sculptures are priced from Rs 600 onwards.

For details and orders, visit Instagram: @musa_the_ sculptor or call 08754342828

Letting his work speak

