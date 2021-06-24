Plus-size positivity gets plus points

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: “Oh, you’ve put on weight since the last time I saw you’, ‘What if you are obese, did you check with the doctor?’ ‘Lose some weight so you will look beautiful’ ‘Have you tried working out so that you can get a suitable groom?’...Well, these are only a handful of unsolicited advice, scathing opinions and uncomfortable questions thrown at our plus-size friends.

All this, even after body positivity making it to mainstream conversations, fashion brands expanding the i r opt i ons and influencers voicing the need to shed judgements. Recently, in a free-wheeling chat with Akhila Krishnamurthy, founder, Aalaap, and musician Karthik Hebbar, plussize fashion influencer Anindita Roy reiterated the relevance of body positivity movement in today’s world, why we need to do away with fat-based stereotypes and how we’ve barely scratched the surface in this area.

Every ‘body’ has a story

Having grown up with constant stigma and bullying, it took 20 years for the Kolkata-based entrepreneur to get comfortable in her skin. “I’ve been battling so much negativity since the age of 12. Accepting myself has been a slow and steady growth. I’m also thankful to have been exposed to theatre during my college days in New Delhi.

Unlike other arts, in theatre, there’s no place for body-shaming but just talent,” shares Anindita, who’s actively been busting myths around the concept of plus size through her Instagram page @theplusgirl. But being a plus-size fashion influencer too comes with its set of challenges. “People think we are promoting obesity and are constantly trolled for it. Weight-loss trainers approach us with their packages promising things would be better if we lose weight.

We need to unlearn some commonly held notions that fat people are unhealthy, eat only junk and don’t exercise. If only people were mindful, our mental health wouldn’t have taken a toll,” she shares. Anindita is unfazed by this ridicule. Instead, she channels her energy towards encouraging fellow BoPo (body positivity) warriors and educating people.

All-white attire, intimate lingerie, short clothes or horizontal- striped clothes, she does not shy away from inspiring her followers with her styling and bold choice of clothing. Another important aspect of the movement, she highlights, is the representation of the plus-size. That’s also precisely where fashion brands are doing the bare minimum and there’s more scope for improvement.

“Firstly, brands need to represent plus-size accurately. There’s a difference between curvy and plus-size. You need to feature a plus-size model and not otherwise. And, our size chart is anything above XXL. We’re often told there’s no stock of new collections and even if there’s a discount, they do not apply to plus-size clothes. It’s disheartening that even after so much awareness, we struggle to get our size from many brands and the clothes are always expensive,” she points out.

For a better place

The influencer recently started her online venture Pretty Parade by Anindita for which she has curated clothes from various brands, and has assured it will have all sizes. She will be launching her line of apparels soon, including accessories like belts. “If a manufacturer is asking extra money to source fabric for plus-size cloth and stitching then it’s understandable. But, as a designer, while selling these clothes, they should all be priced uniformly. Indian women are full-bodied and not petite.

No one size fits all. My clothing line will be body-inclusive. Customisation is important and I hope brands understand that,” she elaborates. Promoting self-love and acceptance alone is not enough to get the word, it is important to get the basics right, she informs. “Body positivity does not just mean plus-size. We are more represented because we have often been marginalised for being fat. Otherwise, it includes people of all colours, size and shape.

Unless you fully accept and love yourself for who you are, you cannot be an advocate for it by propagating false beliefs. We need to approach such subjects with sensitivity and not hypocrisy,” she cautions. We have a long way to go in making the online and offline space conducive to all, she notes, while steering the conversation to body-shaming. “Body-shaming is rampant among men, women and queer persons. Fat men are bullied in cruel ways but less spoken about. I’ve also been hearing from queer friends about how they have been judged on dating apps.

Acceptance will come only with awareness. It’s high time we come out of our conditioning. We need to stop perpetuating that being fair, tall and slim is the standard norm. Please think twice before casually passing snide remarks. There’s enough toxicity in the air, so let’s not make it worse,” suggests Anindita, who hopes to continue fighting for the plus-size community.

FASHION FOR THE COMMUNITY

Anindita recently started her online venture Pretty Parade by Anindita for which she has curated

clothes from various brands, and has assured it will have all sizes.