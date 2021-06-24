Second edition of V-SAT exam to go live on July 2

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vels Institute of Science, Technology & Advanced Studies (VISTAS) will conduct an online Vels Scholarship Admission Test (V-SAT) for students who are looking to join the institute.

In the previous edition, 3,000 students received scholarship from VISTAS and over 10,000 students had taken the online V-SAT. As part of the second edition, V-SAT will identify meritorious students across Tamil Nadu (district-wise) based on their VSAT score and offer 100% scholarship on the tuition fee.

Students who have completed class 12 or are awaiting results this year from CBSE/State Board/ ISC/Cambridge A Level can apply for V-SAT. The test will be for 45 minutes and will comprise 45 questions on quantitative aptitude, verbal ability and analytical reasoning.

Students can take the test between July 2 and July 7, and download practice test papers from www. velsuniv.ac.in Ishari K Ganesh, founder and chairman, Vels Group of Institutions, said, “Through this initiative, we hope that no deserving student is deprived of education.

VISTAS was started with a vision to provide quality education for every student without discrimination. V-SAT paves the way for all to get an opportunity to study for free if they are meritorious.”

Last date to register: June 30 (No registration fee). To register log on to http://vsat. velsuniv.ac.in/