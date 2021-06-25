STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai cop arrested for demanding sex from minor girl at gun point

Published: 25th June 2021 06:14 PM

Sathish Kumar, the girl's mother and aunt were arrested on Friday under the provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sub-inspector of police with Kasimedu police station was arrested on Friday on charges of threatening a 15-year-old girl at gun point to have sex with him.

Police sources said that the accused police officer Satish Kumar, in his late thirties, was believed to be in a relationship with the girl's mother and aunt.

He convinced both the women and made advances towards the girl who refused to budge despite several attempts by him. Police sources said recently he went to the extent of brandishing his service gun at the girl and threatened her with dire consequences if she shared the issue with others. After this, the girl narrated the entire episode to her father who subsequently filed a police complaint.

Sathish Kumar, the girl's mother and aunt were arrested on Friday under the provisions of the POCSO Act and IPC. Further investigations are on.

Comments

