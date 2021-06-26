Award for response to Covid-19

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai has bagged two awards at the Indian Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC) 2021, organised by the Centre’s Smart Cities Mission. One was for its ‘restoration of water bodies’ project. The other was for its response to Covid-19.

At least 210 waterbodies in and around Chennai were restored and over `193.74 crore was spent on the project, said the Corporation. To ensure that waterbodies are restored properly and sustained, a detailed plan has been chalked out by the authorities.

As for Covid-19 response, Chennai was the first Indian city to use technological intervention for monitoring quarantine at grassroot levels. The corporation made Corona monitoring app for providing details to symptomatic citizens and a HQIMS app was created to monitor spread of cases.