Dowry harassment: Husband, in-laws held as cops recover deleted suicide note from Chennai woman's phone

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two months after the death of a young woman in Thirumullaivoyal, police have arrested her husband and in-laws on charges of alleged dowry harassment and abetment of suicide.

Thirumullaivoyal police said that the woman, Jyothisri, married one Balamurugan in December last year.

Despite allegedly receiving valuables as dowry during the wedding, the man and his family allegedly began forcing her for more. Unable to bear the pressure, the woman left for her parents' house the same month and returned in April after negotiations on both sides.

Police sources said the woman was allegedly ill-treated by her mother-in-law on her return, thereby pushing the woman to take the extreme step.

Based on the information, the police registered a case and began an investigation. It was found that some files were deleted from her phone. Police resorted to restoring software and managed to recover the files, which had a video clip and a suicide note recording her statement.

The woman had accused Balamurugan and his family of harassing her for dowry and held them responsible for her suicide.

Based on the evidence, the husband, his mother, and brother were arrested and remanded. Further investigation is on.

Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050