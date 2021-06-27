STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Irular tribals get land pattas after 5 years in Thiruttani

After a five-year struggle, 20 families from the Irular tribal community were given pattas and land for housing in Thiruttani, in Tiruvallur district.

Published: 27th June 2021 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Revenue Divisonal Officer of Thiruttani M Sathya issued land pattas for 20 Irular tribal families. (Photo | By special arrangement)

By Omjasvin MD
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a five-year struggle, 20 families from the Irular tribal community were given pattas and land for housing in Thiruttani, in Tiruvallur district. Thanks to Thiruttani Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) M Sathya, they now have water supply and electricity, which they lacked all these years.

The Irular families had been living in thatched houses along a lake in T Pudur village, and have now shifted to the nearby Pattabiramapuram village. “Despite repeated requests to revenue officials here, they were not given basic sanitation facilities or electricity for years,” said M Tamilarasan, Tiruvallur district secretary of the State Tribal Association.

He added that the tribals were involved in cattle herding, daily wage jobs, and domestic chores. “They suffered severely during Cyclone Vardah as they lived near the Eri Kalvai. Their children have no educational support,” he said. 

But RDO Sathya, who assumed office in late 2020, took notice of their plight and promised to give them pattas soon, once an appropriate piece of land was identified, said Tamilarasan. Sathya told Express she met members of the community and interacted to learn about their problems.

“I promised to give them pattas, and we have now given them to 20 families in the first batch,” she said, adding that a few more families are on the list. She also said their new housing locality in Pattabiramapuram is very close to where they lived earlier, so they can continue their jobs. “We will also look into getting their children admitted to schools and implementing measures to uplift them,” she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irular
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp