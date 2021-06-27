Schools told to increase caution against lightning

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government has asked schools to increase their preparedness to ensure protection from thunder and lightning. The School Education Department, in a recent circular said that schools that have tall buildings must conduct an assessment on their requirements to set up earth rods that will prevent lightning strikes on buildings.

Further, the government has asked these schools to stay in regular touch with the builder. Schools near firework factories and warehouses have been asked to take extra precaution. Further, schools are asked to submit a report if there are any buildings or structures that have been damaged by lightning in the past.