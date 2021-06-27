STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special Covid testing camp for priests in Chennai

With the places of worship in Chennai allowed to open even as the lockdown is extended until July 5, a special Covid testing camp for priests and other staff was conducted on Saturday.

Published: 27th June 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 04:06 AM

A health worker collects swab samples for Covid testing. (Photo |EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the places of worship in Chennai allowed to open even as the lockdown is extended until July 5, a special Covid testing camp for priests and other staff was conducted on Saturday. The camp, organised at Lakshmi Mahal in Egmore, was initiated by Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekar Babu. 

“We are also looking to vaccinate all frontline workers on priority basis. Those working in places of worship may get vaccinated at any of our static vaccination centres, while we are also conducting special camps based on demand,” said a corporation official. There are three static vaccination camps in each corporation zone, where around 300-400 doses are provided daily, apart from the Urban Community Health Centres and special camps. 

On Friday alone, the city corporation vaccinated 39,366 people, taking the total to 24.69 lakh. The civic body also tested 28,612 people on Friday. Of the total 3,611 active cases, Adyar zone houses 401 cases, followed by Teynampet zone with 377 and Kodambakkam with 358.

