Will fulfil demands of ornamental fish producers in Kolathur: Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday promised to fulfil the demands of ornamental fish producers and sellers at Kolathur.

Addressing a meeting, the Chief Minister said there were over 200 shops selling ornamental fish in the Kolathur area and through this business alone, around 15,000 persons are getting job opportunities. Following a demand made in 2017, an ornamental fish park has been set up at Madhavaram.

“Now you have made many more demands including that of constructing a separate building for selling ornamental fish varieties in a single place. You have also made requests for power supply at subsidised prices etc. I assure you that the government will fulfil all feasible demands,” Stalin added.

Meanwhile, addressing the representatives of public welfare associations, held at Temple School in Kolathur, the Chief Minister recalled how the government headed by him has been working overtime to contain the Corona infection for the past 50 days since May 7.

Referring to the representations given by them, Stalin said the works on storm water drainage would commence very soon. Besides, steps would be taken to avoid stagnation of sewerage water in the ponds located in Kolathur. Tenders have been called for establishing EB substation and further action would be taken soon.