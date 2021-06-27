Woman succumbs to Covid, case filed against son for damaging equipment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Triplicane police have registered a case against a man who allegedly broke a multi-para monitor worth Rs 2 lakh at Omandurar Government Hospital on Friday after his mother, who had been admitted at Covid ward, died without responding to treatment.

The man identified as Shanmugarajan of Palavanthangal stayed at the hospital as an attender to his 54-year-old mother, who was admitted on June 16. After his mother was declared dead on Friday afternoon, an infuriated Shanmugarajan allegedly abused the doctor and nurses at the hospital apart from damaging a multi-para monitor.

Based on a complaint by a regional medical officer, Triplicane police booked Shanmugarajan under Sections 294(b), 353 of IPC and 3 and 5 of the Tamil Nadu Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of violation and damage or loss property) Act.

56-year-old arrested

Chennai: A 56-year-old man who tried to sexually assault a 9-year-old girl after kidnapping her in his auto rickshaw was arrested by police. The accused was identified as S Muralidharan of Ambattur