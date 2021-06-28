Biomedical waste burned near Chennai's Mudichur lake

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rampant dumping and burning of biomedical waste continues in the suburbs of Chennai. This time, activists found PPE kits, syringe covers, testing kits and medicine bottles dumped along Mudichur lake near Perungalathur.

Activist Pughalvendhan V said he spotted this on Friday and TNPCB officials visited the spot on Sunday. "The dumping spot was not cleared and most of the garbage was already burned," he said. In the last two weeks, two instances of biomedical waste dumping were reported near Thalambur.

While officials regularly inspect the spot, the miscreants who dump the trash there are never nabbed, the activists added. A TNPCB divisional engineer said he would try to trace the miscreants. "We will first find out from which facility the waste was discarded," the official added.