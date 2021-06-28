Chennai: Six cops among 10 booked for kidnapping, grabbing properties

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Six police officers were among 10 people booked on Sunday for kidnapping a businessman and coercing him to transfer his property. The arrested include an officer in the rank of assistant commissioner, inspector and sub-inspector.

The businessman, Rajesh, a resident of Ayapakkam, had lodged a complaint last year claiming the incident took place in 2019. The complaint was sent to the DGP's office, who ordered it to be transferred to the CB-CID. The complainant alleged he and his family were abducted, detained illegally in a house in Red Hills and forced to transfer properties worth about Rs 20 crore.

Youth attacked with knife

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old who was learning archery in a private academy in ICF was attacked by an unidentified man. The incident happened when Aditya, a resident of Alwarpet, was walking after finishing his class on Saturday.

Around 2 pm, a bike-borne man intercepted him and attacked him with a knife. Police said the youth was severely injured. Passersby rushed him to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hosipital, where he is being treated. Police have gathered CCTV footage and launched an investigation