Colleges in Chennai bank on data science courses in COVID times

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: During the pandemic, digitalisation has become the new normal. From businesses to education, many sectors have moved onto digital platforms. It is, as such, only natural that demand for skills in digital technologies is soaring.

To meet this demand, educational institutes are gearing up with colleges across the city launching new courses in data science and data analytics to make students more employable in COVID and post-COVID times.

According to academicians, the shift towards the digital would create a large number of jobs in the data sector. "There will be a high demand for skilled professionals who can interpret data and have knowledge in machine learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Keeping this in mind, we have decided to start B.Sc in data analytics and B.Com in computer science," said MG Ragunathan, principal of Guru Nanak College.

Similarly, MOP Vaishnav College for women has also applied to the University of Madras (UoM) seeking permission to start a new B.Sc course in Data Science. "Some colleges are offering Master’s programmes in data science. We want to offer a B.Sc programme to help students strengthen their foundation," said the college principal.

The UoM will also roll out online courses in data structure, operating system, and database management as demand of the subjects is likely to increase significantly in the post COVID period.