IIT Madras to launch new webinar series from July 1 to showcase its research projects

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced the launch of a new webinar series from July 1 to showcase its research initiatives to the international scientific community.

The objective of the 'IITM Research Initiatives Spotlight' (IRIS) series is to highlight the institute's major research projects over the next five years that place IIT-M on the global map in several emerging areas, said a statement from the institution.

While the first webinar will be on the topic of 'Advanced Materials', the first edition of the series will conclude in October 2021, the statement further said, adding that research projects belonging to 21 identified technology clusters will be showcased.

Speaking about this initiative, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "More than 300 faculty members have formed multi-disciplinary teams and identified cutting-edge challenges to explore over the next few years."

The outcomes envisaged from IRIS include creating awareness in the scientific community regarding the research landscape at IIT Madras and deepening international engagement.