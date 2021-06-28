STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras to launch new webinar series from July 1 to showcase its research projects

Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "More than 300 faculty members have formed multi-disciplinary teams and identified cutting-edge challenges to explore over the next few years."

Published: 28th June 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has announced the launch of a new webinar series from July 1 to showcase its research initiatives to the international scientific community.

The objective of the 'IITM Research Initiatives Spotlight' (IRIS) series is to highlight the institute's major research projects over the next five years that place IIT-M on the global map in several emerging areas, said a statement from the institution.

While the first webinar will be on the topic of 'Advanced Materials', the first edition of the series will conclude in October 2021, the statement further said, adding that research projects belonging to 21 identified technology clusters will be showcased.

Speaking about this initiative, Bhaskar Ramamurthi, Director, IIT Madras, said, "More than 300 faculty members have formed multi-disciplinary teams and identified cutting-edge challenges to explore over the next few years."

The outcomes envisaged from IRIS include creating awareness in the scientific community regarding the research landscape at IIT Madras and deepening international engagement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IIT Madras Chennai
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp