University of Madras launches free education scheme for poor students

The applicant must have completed Class XII in the academic year 2020-21. Preference would be given to poor students, orphans, children of widows and first graduates in the family.

Published: 28th June 2021 07:02 AM

University of Madras

University of Madras (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The University of Madras has invited applications for a free education scheme for those who wish to study undergraduate courses in its affiliated colleges. Those interested may apply online starting Monday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, a senior official said the scholarship, titled 'Madras University Free Education Scheme', is aimed at helping poor students pursue undergraduate courses in its aided and self-financed affiliated colleges during the academic year 2021-22. 

The applicant must have completed Class XII in the academic year 2020-21. Preference would be given to poor students, orphans, children of widows and first graduates in the family. The annual income of the family of the applicant should not exceed Rs 3 lakh a year. 

The link to apply for the scholarship and other details will be available on the university website, www.unom.ac.in, from Monday. Window for the upload of the application with all documents required onto the website will be 15 days from the date of the publication of Class XII results.

Admissions on to on-campus courses

CHENNAI: The Annamalai University has begun accepting applications for on-campus postgraduate, undergraduate, diploma, and certificate programmes for academic year of 2021-2022. The application process will done online.

The last date to apply for the courses is July 23. Those interested may register and apply on the official website: http://www.annamalaiuniversity.ac.in. Detailed guidelines for the registration process are available on the website. 

