Bio-toilets in Southern Railway coaches to be upgraded

The upgrade involves attaching vacuum flush to the bio-toilets which will reduce water usage, enhance cleanliness and reduce odour.

Published: 29th June 2021 06:51 AM

Indian Railways

Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Southern Railway (SR) is going to upgrade its bio-toilets inside train coaches with vacuum flushing, commonly used in aircraft. The bio-vacuum toilets, which will substantially reduce water use, would soon be seen in all the air-conditioned Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches of the Southern Railway, according to sources.

“We have already retrofitted 7,024 coaches, including 4,536 conventional and 1,392 LHB, with bio-toilets. Now, the new bio-vacuum toilets will reduce water use and enhance cleanliness,” said a railway official. 
 As a part of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, the SR became the first zone in the Indian Railways to commission the nation’s first ‘Green Train Corridor’ between Manamadurai and Rameswaram in July 2016, with all the trains running along the section retrofitted with bio-toilets.  

The toilets are believed to reduce foul smell as well. “Human waste is collected in a biodegradable tank system and converted into organic matter through composting, thereby reducing odour,” added the official. Apart from improving passenger experience during long-distance travels, the move is expected to cut the water demand of the SR by several lakh litres a day, added official sources. Vacuum toilets have so far been installed in 1,372 LHB coaches across the country. 

“The Indian Railways has sanctioned approval for fitting these toilets in 8,500 coaches. In the Southern Railway, the number of coaches to be fitted with these toilets are being finalised,” added the official.

