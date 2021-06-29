Catching up with Karuppur craft

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It takes a small idea to sow the seed for a great plan. For textile expert or in her words, textile vagabond Bessie Cecil, it was her teacher’s words at the College of Arts and Crafts, now known as College of Fine Arts, Chennai. “When I first joined in 1988, PS Devanath spoke about the museum (which is shut now) and its belongings. He mentioned Karuppur but I had no knowledge of it.

However, the way he spoke about the textile woven in gold, the restoration in Lucknow and its delivery with police protection, was completely fascinating,” she mentioned during her talk ‘Court, Clothe and Karuppur’, hosted by DakshinaChitra. This fascination soon became an important part of her career when she pursued it as a dissertation topic for her Masters and a topic of research for her PhD.

Textile trail

If you do not know of the lost craft of Kodali Karuppur, you are not alone. With scarce literature and even fewer original pieces, the weaving tradition has much left to explore. It derives its name from a village of the same name near Kumbakonam. Made exclusively for Maratha rulers here, the textiles were burned after their death, turning the silver zari into togas (hollow embossed faces), found Bessie after conversing with the Maharajas. The tradition lived for a short span between the late 18th and the mid 19th century.

The lack of information fuelled Bessie on her journey to learn more about this forgotten craft. She mentioned that the garments were made of indigenous cotton, native to south India and showcased a clear design directory with no intention to experiment with motifs. The handmade yarns were woven, dyed with natural dyes, drawn on using wax resist technique, then painted and finally dyed after applying mordant. “Karuppur was probably a tradition born of an amalgamation of techniques. The weaving technique and designs show similarities to Maharashtrian Paithani, and painted textiles were well-known on the Coromandel coast,” she added.

Shining spotlight

The existence of Kodali Karuppur was brought to the spotlight by EB Havell, superintendent of the now College of Fine Arts during the British reign. Tasked with the study of arts and crafts of south India for alternate employment during a famine, a single line of his created intrigue “The cotton textile of the palace is something exclusive”. It was during the 1903 Delhi exhibition by George Watt, when the textile was seen. Every presidency was asked to send a sample of their native crafts and superintendent A Chatterton presented Kodali Karuppur from Madras. Another superintendent of the college, WS Hadaway, went on to help the Philadelphia Museum of Art procure a sample.

Interestingly, Kodali Karuppur has now come to be known as block printing. Bessie explained the events that led to the change in the collective understanding of the tradition. “In the early 1980s, a programme called the Festival of India was hosted. For the same, several unique textile traditions around the country were identified, Kodali Karuppur being one of them.

Weavers Service Centre referred to the collection of Karuppur at the College of Arts and College during the phase of the art’s revival and eventually, procured a few fragments from the Thanjavur Palace. After several attempts at reconstruction, they came to the conclusion that they were unable to mimic the wax resist technique of the original craft. Hence, they resorted to block printing. They were the ones to introduce it as block painting at the festival,” she said. The recreation used golden zari and hybrid cotton as opposed to the original silver zari and indigenous cotton.

Unfortunately, Kodali Karuppur severely lacks documentation. “India has the largest number of handloom practices in the world but we lack documentation. The first book everyone in textile studies refers to is Watson’s Advanced Textile Design. But the entire book is based on mechanised versions. This is because the western world made an attempt to standardise the terms yarn, weave and fabric in the 1920s when they had mechanised their industry. However, we still had handloom practices. We lack documentation of our techniques. Where do we go to find the original techniques?” questioned Bessie.

“While people are getting interested in the research and conversation, there is still a long way to go for art revival,” she concluded.