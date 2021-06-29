Death penalty of killer of four commuted to life imprisonment

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday commuted to life imprisonment, the death sentence awarded to M Dhamodaran, who, when he was 37, murdered his mother, wife and two minor children in 2017 over debts. The incident happened near Pammal.

The Bench was passing orders on a revision petition from the prosecution seeking to confirm the death sentence and another from the accused, Dhamodharan alias Prakash, challenging the punishment.

Dhamodaran slit the throats of his victims one after the other before trying to commit suicide. It is alleged that Dhamodaran had borrowed several lakhs of rupees from his brother-in-law while running a textile unit. Unable to repay the amount, he murdered his family before consuming poison, said State public prosecutor Hasan Mohamed Jinnah.

“If he is permitted to live, the thoughts of his fiendish act of liquidating his mother, wife, and two minor children will haunt him till his last breath, which, in our opinion, is a far more severe punishment than the death sentence.

Hence, we modify the sentence of the death penalty into one of life imprisonment with a rider that the appellant will not be entitled to any statutory remission or commutation until he completes 25 years of actual imprisonment. This rider is added because he has to suffer this long at least for the mindless violence he had let loose on the hapless victims,” a Division Bench of Justices P N Prakash and R Pongiappan has said.

‘Respond to plea seeking rescue of the homeless’

Chennai: The High Court on Monday ordered the State to respond to a plea seeking a comprehensive State mental health policy to identify the homeless, rescue them and rehabilitate them. The petition was moved by R Aswin Kumar, president of Cheer, an NGO.

The petitioner said that a 10.5-acre campus at Tiruvallur, which incurs a monthly expense in excess of Rs 1.5 lakh for maintenance, be used as a shelter or a place to house the mentally-ill. A vaccination drive should also be undertaken, maintaining necessary hygiene.

The First Bench observed: “The State should make every endeavour to make best use of such a facility since the maintenance costs are, in any event, being incurred.” The bench added that many are abandoned by their families.