Rotary Club’s CLS discusses business

CHENNAI: Chennai Lecture Series (CLS), an initiative by The Rotary Club of Chennai Carnatic (RCCC) organised the 4th edition of panel discussion. The panel comprised eminent personalities from Chennai across different industries, who shared their thoughts about the vision from their perspective.

In light of the coronavirus outbreak and the resultant nationwide lockdown which had a crippling effect on businesses and the economy, the CLS organised a panel discussion on the topic Resurgent India – Post Covid-19 pandemic.

Lakshmanan Palaniappan, president of Rotary club of Chennai Carnatic said that the key takeaway from the event was that, at the end of the day, all you need is hope and strength.

Abhirami Ramanathan, Abhirami Mega Mall; T Chitty Babu, Akshaya Private Ltd; Ezhilan Naganathan, MLA, Thousand Lights, member - RCCC; Kannan Gireesh, Live Life Education Pvt. Ltd; Petula Thomas, Indo-Australian Chamber of Commerc; Prashanth Rajagopalan, MGM Healthcare; Rohini Divakar, additional commissioner of Income Tax; Sam Paul, Paulsons Group; Valliappan Nagappan, Oriental Stocks; Aruna Ramesh, news anchor; Naveen Chowdary, RCCC; and Vikram Aggarwal, Radisson Blu & Park Plaza participated.