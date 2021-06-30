STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Consider forming team to check illegal mining: Madras HC

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions while hearing a PIL seeking action against illegal quarrying.

Published: 30th June 2021

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday asked the State government to explore the possibility of constituting an inspection team to carry out surprise checks to prevent alleged illegal quarrying of minerals. The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the directions while hearing a PIL seeking action against illegal quarrying.

When the plea came up for hearing, Advocate General R Shunmugasundaram filed a report as directed by the court. The counsel for the petitioner also submitted that quarrying has been temporarily stopped in view of the court order.

The bench, however, in its order said, “Though the petitioner suggests that appropriate action has been taken against illegal quarrying in the State, it is difficult to accept that the same has been stopped altogether. In any event, even the report filed by the Principal Secretary to the Industries Department seeks a fortnight’s time to file a detailed report.”

“This may be a case for a committee or an inspection team to be constituted with a mandate to make surprise checks and visits if the menace or mafia behind illegal quarrying is to be controlled at all,” the court added, before adjourning the plea to July 27, for the State to file a detailed report. Earlier, HC had directed the government to come down heavily on those who exploit the mineral wealth of the State in violation of lease conditions and by illegal quarrying. 

