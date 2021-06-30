HC restores properties back to Palani temple

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: “It is trite in law that the idol of a temple is akin to a minor child. The court is the guardian of a minor child both for the person and the child’s property. Likewise, the court is the guardian of the properties of a temple idol,” observed the Madras High Court while restoring properties worth several lakhs of rupees to the Sri Dhandayuthapani Temple in Palani.

The issue pertains to some individuals moving appeals claiming that a vast tract of land extending to 60.43 acres in Periyakumarapalayam village in Dharapuram in Erode district, was given as ‘inam’ to their ancestors in 1863 by the British government.

Justice RMT Teekaa Raman dismissed the appeals and said in his order, “The defendants were squatting on the temple land for generations.” “According to the Hindu mythology, Palani was Lord Subramaniya Swamy’s abode as a minor child and hence, the court has to protect the property of the Idol, as it would protect the property of a minor child,” order added.

The judge also directed the Commissioner and Secretary of HR and CE department to give suitable instructions to the executive officer of the temple to take possession of the property as per the earlier decree within four weeks.