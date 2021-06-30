No more power cuts in Chennai, promises Senthil Balaji

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity minister Senthil Balaji on Tuesday promised that the city will no longer experience power cuts. “All scheduled power cuts for mass maintenance work have been completed. There will only be monthly maintenance shutdowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister spoke during a review meeting held to discuss the maintenance work being carried out in Chennai North and South zones. He said, “To address grievances of EB consumers, a call centre was launched, and received 40,500 grievances. Of them, 31,000 were addressed and work is on to address the rest.”

He further urged the authorities to properly use power generation units established from 2006 to 2011 and make Tamil Nadu a power surplus State.