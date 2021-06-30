STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

No more power cuts in Chennai, promises Senthil Balaji

Electricity minister Senthil Balaji on Tuesday promised that the city will no longer experience power cuts. “All scheduled power cuts for mass maintenance work have been completed.

Published: 30th June 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

Senthil Balaji (File | ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Electricity minister Senthil Balaji on Tuesday promised that the city will no longer experience power cuts. “All scheduled power cuts for mass maintenance work have been completed. There will only be monthly maintenance shutdowns,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister spoke during a review meeting held to discuss the maintenance work being carried out in Chennai North and South zones. He said, “To address grievances of EB consumers, a call centre was launched, and received 40,500 grievances. Of them, 31,000 were addressed and work is on to address the rest.”

He further urged the authorities to properly use power generation units established from 2006 to 2011 and make Tamil Nadu a power surplus State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Senthil Balaji power cuts Chennai
India Matters
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya/EPS)
Deadly cytomegalovirus infection reported in 5 Covid patients at Delhi' hospital
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Stimulus package to boost consumption, economic growth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker shows the vials fo Covaxin dose, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Covaxin effectively neutralises Delta variant of Covid, says top US health institute
Seattle and other cities broke all-time heat records over the weekend, with temperatures soaring well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (Photo | AP)
Canada, Northwest US battle intense heatwave and power outage, deaths reported
Gallery
More than our film, the emerging medium of OTT has provided a secure platform for LGBTQ community stories. As Pride Month draws to an end, here are some on-screen same-gender that left an impact on the viewers in the digital space.
'Made In Heaven' to 'Four More Shots Please': LGTBQ tales find new life on OTT
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp