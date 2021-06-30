Poses for pauses 

Sahana Iyer By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The distress of the pandemic brought by instability in health safety, financial security and social distancing was enough to traumatise every individual in the world. And while all of us understood the collective anguish, only a few of us truly shared it with another life. Pregnant women had to battle with not just external factors but also prioritise the baby sharing their physical and mental health.

What can one do when one does not have the privilege to succumb to accelerating tensions? For the mental and physical stresses induced by the pandemic, we recommend a daily dose of prenatal yoga. “The stress in your body becomes the stress of your mind, and vice-versa. With the holistic approach of prenatal yoga, you can increase flexibility and mobility, relieve the stress and pelvic pressure.

The practice is also beneficial to relieve morning sickness, acidity, and heartburn that may even show up due to the mental stress of the pandemic. Most importantly, yoga allows you to balance your body and mind and benefits both, mother and child,” says Bharathi S, Ministry of Ayush-certified pre and postnatal yoga therapist and owner of Sapta Dalla Yoga Studio.

At the end of the day, it is about the mother and child — a bond built before birth. “Prenatal yoga has been proven to wind up the tension that builds up in the body and mind. It establishes a great connection between mother and baby.

When you have preoccupations during the day, prenatal yoga gives you the awareness that you are carrying the baby and helps you communicate with it,” she adds. Bharathi elaborates on some asanas to try after the first trimester that are beneficial for the well-being of pregnant women. Illustrations by Amit Bandre.

Baddha Konasana

Well-known as the butterfly pose, this asana requires you to be seated. Bring the soles together towards your groin without hunching. Once accomplished, flap your legs.

Benefits: Flexibility to the pelvic region, tones thighs, balances mind and improves digestion.

Kali Asana

This is a half-squatting pose. Keep your feet two feet apart, toes and knees pointing outward, withyour hands assuming the prayer pose. Squat down and come up. This classic pose is also known as the goddess pose.

Benefits: Releases pelvic pressure, brings more flexibility and tones inner thighs.

Utkatasana

It’s as simple as mimicking sitting on a chair and coming up. Have the distance of your hip between your legs and hands in any comfortable position stretched out in front of you, above your head, on your thighs, or in a prayer pose. You could use wall support or sit on the tip of an actual chair as well.

Benefits: Strengthens the lower body, tones and stretches back and shoulder.

Tadasana

It is also known as the palm tree pose. Stand with your feet together and hands by your side. On inhalation, lift your hands towards the ceiling. On exhalation, lift your heels up and balance your body on your toes. Take the support of a wall, chair, or table if you face any difficulty.

Benefits: Enhances blood circulation, relieves leg cramp and creates space in the pelvic region.

Paschimottanasana

For this pose, you must assume Dandasana seated with your legs stretched in the front. Raise your hand on inhalation and while exhaling, extend your upper body forward without compressing your belly or

straining your neck.

Benefits: Relieves back pain, increases blood flow to the upper body, good for digestion and provides better quality sleep.

Setu Bandhasana

Lie down on your back with your hands flat on your sides. Fold your legs and on inhalation, lift only your hips. This is also called bridge pose.

Benefits: Releases pressure in the pelvic region and makes space for the baby to move around freely.

Anantha Asana

Lay your body on your right or left side. With the lower hand supporting your neck, on inhalation, lift the upper leg towards the ceiling without moving your hip or rolling yourself. The other hand can be on

the hip or in front of your chest for balance. This is called the Vishnu pose.

Benefits: Strengthens the lower body, prevents water retention and reduces fat from hips.

Malasana

It is also known as deep squatting. Allow the distance of your hips between your feet and hands in a prayer pose in front of your chest. Indian squat down, hold the position for 10-15 seconds, or as long as comfortable, and come up. Support feet with a rolled blanket or pillow if you cannot squat easily.

Benefits: Prepares pelvic region for labour and increases flexibility in the area.

Trikonasana

For this triangle pose, stand with your legs two feet apart or as much distance as comfortable. On exhalation, turn the right toe outward and bend the right hand down. The left hand will be stretched towards the ceiling; turn your face towards this hand. Repeat the same for the other side.

Benefits: Relieves lower back pain and leg cramping.

Ananda Balasana

For this happy baby pose, lie down flat on the mat with your feet together and hands on the side. On inhalation, lift both your legs one by one or bend like Setu Bandhasana to lift the soles of your feet towards your chest. Be very cautious to not pressurise your body.

Benefits: Prepares body for labour, brings flexibility to hips and pelvic joint and releases gastric pressure.

Caution

Please ensure to attempt any of these asanas only after consulting with a doctor, and under the guidance of a certified yoga therapist.

Be mindful to always have some form of support wall, firm chair or table.

Do not hold any pose over 3-5 seconds unless mentioned otherwise.

Wait for two hours after consuming food. You can take a light snack 30 minutes prior to the practice.

Stay well-hydrated and practise for 30 minutes to one hour.

Listen to your body, don’t force it. If there is any discomfort, stop at once and return later or take a break.