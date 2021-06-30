Rotary Club inaugrates dialysis centre at Tiruvottiyur

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rotary Club of Chennai Aadithya and Rotary Club of Madras West and TANKER Foundation, on Monday inaugurated a new dialysis unit at the Urban Community Health Center, Tiruvottiyur, Chennai.

In a statement, the organisations said that they raised over Rs 80 lakh for this project, which they mounted on free land given by the Greater Chennai Corporation. TANKER Foundation will be managing the unit, the statement said.