Chennai auto driver arrested for sexual assault of minor girl

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old autorickshaw driver residing in Sri Lankan refugee camp in Pethikuppam village in Gummudipoondi was arrested on charges of sexual assault on a minor girl.

The arrested was identified as Dhanraj. A police officer said that the incident took place on February 24, after which the girl raised the issue with her parents, who filed a complaint with the All Women Police Station.

The police launched an investigation and arrested the man under Section 7 of POCSO Act among other sections. A court remanded him in judicial custody.