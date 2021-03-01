COVID-19: Get ready to be locked down till March 31

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan extended lockdown in the State till March 31 with existing restrictions on Sunday. All international air travel, except for purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs will remain prohibited.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) should be followed in movement of passenger trains, air, travel, metro trains, schools, higher education institutions, hostels, restaurants, shopping malls, multiplexes and entertainment parks, yoga centres and gyms, etc.

Lack of masks, social distancing and spitting in public places will be punishable with fine. In work places, staggering of work, business hours must be followed, thermal scanning, hand wash or sanitiser a must in entry and exit points and common areas, frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace must be done, and social distancing must be followed.

Any person violating these will be liable to be proceeded against as per the provisions of section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, besides legal action under Section 188 of the IPC, and other legal provisions as application.