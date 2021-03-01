Royapuram new hotspot in Chennai? Locality reports highest growth rate of fresh COVID-19 cases at 9.3 per cent

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royapuram zone of Chennai Corporation registered a 9.3 per cent growth rate in new Covid-19 cases during the last seven days, according to data released by the civic body on Sunday. It is the highest increase among all 15 zones in the city, which registers an overall new growth rate of 0.9 per cent.

Royapuram, alongside Tondiarpet, was among the first few zones which had its active cases falling below 1 per cent, while the rest of the city corporation zones had their active cases hovering over 1 per cent for the last several weeks.

However, in recent days, Royapuram has gone back to having 1 per cent active cases.

The city corporation commissioner G Prakash had said that the pandemic management will go on alongside election-related activities as the State prepared for Assembly elections on April 6.

All personnel on election duty are to be vaccinated irrespective of their age groups.