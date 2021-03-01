STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Royapuram new hotspot in Chennai? Locality reports highest growth rate of fresh COVID-19 cases at 9.3 per cent

It is the highest increase among all 15 zones in the city, which registers an overall new growth rate of 0.9 per cent. 

Published: 01st March 2021 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

A man wears a mask depicting a coronavirus and a placard as a punishment enforce by the police. (Photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Royapuram zone of Chennai Corporation registered a 9.3 per cent growth rate in new Covid-19 cases during the last seven days, according to data released by the civic body on Sunday. It is the highest increase among all 15 zones in the city, which registers an overall new growth rate of 0.9 per cent. 

Royapuram, alongside Tondiarpet, was among the first few zones which had its active cases falling below 1 per cent, while the rest of the city corporation zones had their active cases hovering over 1 per cent for the last several weeks.

However, in recent days, Royapuram has gone back to having 1 per cent active cases.

The city corporation commissioner G Prakash had said that the pandemic management will go on alongside election-related activities as the State prepared for Assembly elections on April 6.

All personnel on election duty are to be vaccinated irrespective of their age groups.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Royapuram Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp