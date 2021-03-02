STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

CavinKare recognises achievers with disabilities

CavinKare and Ability Foundation organised the 19th CavinKare Ability Awards for Achievers with Disabilities.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

PwD Candidates; Persons with Disability

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | AMIT BANDRE)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: CavinKare and Ability Foundation organised the 19th CavinKare Ability Awards for Achievers with Disabilities. These awards were presented to four outstanding achievers with disabilities, who brought forward their grit and courage to  overcome hurdles in their journey to live life to the fullest. Selected from diverse fields, the recipients of this year’s edition were handpicked by an eminent panel of jury with the  aim to recognise their zeal and verve in achieving significant milestones. Grammy and Academy Award winning musician 

AR Rahman was the chief guest.

The recipients of CavinKare Ability Awards 2021 are as follows — The CavinKare Ability Award for Eminence was given to the founder of Nethrodaya, C Govindakrishnan, Chennai; and the CavinKare Ability Mastery Awards were given to banker, author and life coach GJ Siddharth, Bengaluru; Bharatanatyam dancer, patients’ and disability rights advocate Nandita Venkatesan from Mumbai; and India’s first bilateral amputee to be granted a permanent driving licence for car, Vikram Agnihotri from Indore. 

Commenting on the occasion, CK Ranganathan, chairman and MD, CavinKarePvt. Ltd. said,“Every time I hand over the trophy to the most deserving person of the year, for their fight against all odds, their excellence and eminence gets redefined. I am so happy to be part of it. Every single moment of the award function, over the last 18 years, has been so inspiring. To witness their journey and the strength with which they have overcome hurdles, is encouraging and motivating. We have been able to harness all of this positive energy into a magnificent, grand event and showcase it to a large segment of audience this year through a virtual platform. By amplifying their achievements, we urge the world to celebrate all the recipients of this award and comply themselves to get inspired.”

Jayshree Raveendran, founder and executive director, Ability Foundation, added, “By bringing to the fore the extent to which people with disabilities can shine and stand out…given the right opportunities at the right time and an unbiased mind, these Awards stand out from the rest. To say that we have been able to change mindsets and dispel stereotypes these 18 years, would be an understatement. Ability Foundation has been steadfastly working towards bridging the divide between persons with and without disabilities and through these Awards, we hope to reach out to each and every one of you and march ahead towards an equal society.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp