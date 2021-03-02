STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

NEET OMR case: HC orders CB-CID probe

In his petition, he stated that he had got 594 marks out of 720 when he downloaded the the first time, but only 248 marks when he downloaded it the second time.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered a CB-CID probe into the alleged OMR sheet tampering plea moved by a Coimbatore-based student in connection with the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The issue pertains to KS Manoj, from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, who moved the court stating that he downloaded his NEET answer sheet twice on October 15 and October 17 from National Testing Agency (NTA) website and found disparities in the answers marked. In his petition, he stated that he had got 594 marks out of 720 when he downloaded the the first time, but only 248 marks when he downloaded it the second time.

The single-member bench of Justice Pugalendi also observed that only a preliminary inquiry should be conducted by the investigative agency without registering an FIR and the inquiry report should be submitted to the court in another three months. “The CB-CID shall constitute a special team with the involvement of cybersecurity experts and conduct the probe without registering any case with a report submitted in the next three months.” It also added that, “If the prima facie is made out in the case, we shall decide its next course.”The court passing the orders disposed of the plea for the CB-CID and to file a report by June 6.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CB-CID NEET Madras High Court
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat local bodies polls: BJP surges ahead of Congress by winning over 2000 seats
Actor-politician Kamal Haasan takes COVID-19 jab at a Chennai hospital. (Photo | Twitter)
Vaccination against corruption next, says Kamal Haasan as he takes COVID-19 jab
Image for representational purposes.
Is it safe for a 14-year-old to end 26-week pregnancy, SC asks Haryana hospital
Pramod Baitha (L) at his LED bulb factory that he started at his home in West Champaran, Bihar (Photo | Express)
PM hails Bihar man for setting up LED bulb factory at home, hiring locals

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Muslim schoolgirl from MP's Chhindwara learns Bhagavad Gita
Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter/INC)
WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does single-arm pushup in TN school
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp