NEET OMR case: HC orders CB-CID probe

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday ordered a CB-CID probe into the alleged OMR sheet tampering plea moved by a Coimbatore-based student in connection with the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET).

The issue pertains to KS Manoj, from Karumathampatti in Coimbatore, who moved the court stating that he downloaded his NEET answer sheet twice on October 15 and October 17 from National Testing Agency (NTA) website and found disparities in the answers marked. In his petition, he stated that he had got 594 marks out of 720 when he downloaded the the first time, but only 248 marks when he downloaded it the second time.

The single-member bench of Justice Pugalendi also observed that only a preliminary inquiry should be conducted by the investigative agency without registering an FIR and the inquiry report should be submitted to the court in another three months. “The CB-CID shall constitute a special team with the involvement of cybersecurity experts and conduct the probe without registering any case with a report submitted in the next three months.” It also added that, “If the prima facie is made out in the case, we shall decide its next course.”The court passing the orders disposed of the plea for the CB-CID and to file a report by June 6.