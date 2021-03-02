School to shut down: students protest

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A group of students protested at Kilpauk Garden Road after they allegedly received a message from the authorities of a private school in the area saying that they were shutting it down.

“The governing body of the institution has decided to close down the school due to insufficient funds and decrease the strength of the students. We request parents of students in classes I to XI to look for another school,” read the letter. “We are sorry to inform you that the school will not function from the academic year 2021-22,” it further read.Hence, the agitated parents and students gathered at the school around 10 am, blocking the road. The police cleared the crowd around 12 pm.