Vice-President Naidu, Governor Purohit receive first dose of Covid vaccine at Chennai hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Governor Banwarilal Purohit received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital on Monday.

The State began inoculating people aged over 60 years and those above 45 years with specified comorbid conditions on Monday. The Vice-President also shared pictures of him getting vaccinated on the official Twitter handle of the Vice-President of India.

“I took my first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Government Medical College, Chennai today. I will be taking the second dose after 28 days,” the tweet read. Meanwhile, Governor Banwarilal Purohit also took the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the same hospital. IAS and IPS officers also received the jab on the first day when it was opened for the elderly people.