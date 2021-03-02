Woman drawing kolam molested by youth

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A youth was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman on Saturday. According to police sources, the incident happened when the woman, a city resident, was drawing ‘kolam’ in front of her house. An unidentified youth, crossing her house on a two-wheeler, stopped his vehicle and allegedly sexually assualted her on the road.

Hearing her cry for help, neighbours rushed to the spot and nabbed him, an officer said. He was handed over to a nearby police station along with his bike. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and launched an inquiry. Police said the suspect is a 22-year-old man from Korukkupet, who was door delivering milk in bottles. He was arrested under sexual harassment laws and remanded in Puzhal prison.