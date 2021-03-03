Fever-pitch of Tamil Nadu Elections

By Express News Service

Notice period to register parties cut

Chennai: Considering the hurdles posed by Covid-19 pandemic, Election Commission of India (ECI) has shortened the public notice period for registering new political parties from 30 days to 7 days in five poll-bound States. The relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing nomination in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and till April 7 for West Bengal (the last date for filing nominations for the last phase of polls in the State). The relaxation is applicable to parties that had published their public notice on or before February 26. Parties seeking registration need to submit application within a period of 30 days following its formation. For all parties, including those who had published the public notice in less than seven days prior to February 26, objections, if any, can be submitted at the latest by 5.30 pm, on March 2, or by the end of the originally provided 30 days notice period, whichever is earlier.

15 companies of para forces arriving

Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said 15 more companies of paramilitary forces would be arriving in Chennai within two or three days and they would be deployed in various parts of the State for election works. The CEO said for the current Assembly elections, 330 companies of paramilitary forces have been sought. The EC has convened a meeting regarding appointment of Election Observers on March 3. Answering queries posed by reporters at the Secretariat, the CEO said clear cut rules have been framed for allowing postal ballot systems for voters above 80 years. Three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and one video surveillance team have been deployed in each Assembly constituency for enforcing model code and to check irregularities. In a release, he said that two special camps would be held across the State on March 13 and 14 to help voters to download the e-EPICs.

Plea against 10.5% Vanniyar quota

Chennai: Then Naadu Makkal Katchi on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars. A resident of Sivagangai, S Ganesan, also the president of the organisation, in his plea stated, “... if the Bill is allowed to be passed as an Act, Vanniyars and other sub-castes that come under the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will enjoy exclusive 10.5 per cent reservation in admission to higher education and government services, while other 25 castes under MBC and 68 castes under DNC will have to share 7% of the remaining reservation. “It is very clear that the Bill was passed for short-term political mileage to satisfy PMK,” said the petitioner. While the counsel for the petitioner made a mention for urgent hearing of the plea, the court said that it would take up the hearing next week if a formal petition is filed.

Control room to track poll expenses

Chennai: The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, has set up a 24x7 control room to monitor election expenditure. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought assistance from the Director General of Income Tax to monitor election expenditures and control the role of unaccounted funds in the election process. According to a release, the control room will have a toll free number (1800-4256669), fax (044-28271915), wherein the investigation directorate will receive complaints as well as information from the public. The control room will also have WhatsApp number – 9445394453 and email id – itcontrol.chn@gov.in to receive complaints. “Persons who have knowledge or information about storage, possession or movement of cash are requested to pass on the information through any of the modes,” the statement added.