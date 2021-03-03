STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fever-pitch of Tamil Nadu Elections

The CEO said for the current Assembly elections, 330 companies of paramilitary forces have been sought.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

MLC polls, voting, election

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

Notice period to register parties cut
Chennai: Considering the hurdles posed by Covid-19 pandemic, Election Commission of India (ECI) has shortened the public notice period for registering new political parties from 30 days to 7 days in five poll-bound States. The relaxation will remain in force till March 19, the last date for filing nomination in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, and till April 7 for West Bengal (the last date for filing nominations for the last phase of polls in the State). The relaxation is applicable to parties that had published their public notice on or before February 26. Parties seeking registration need to submit application within a period of 30 days following its formation. For all parties, including those who had published the public notice in less than seven days prior to February 26, objections, if any, can be submitted at the latest by 5.30 pm, on March 2, or by the end of the originally provided 30 days notice period, whichever is earlier.

15 companies of para forces arriving
Chennai: Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Tuesday said 15 more companies of paramilitary forces would be arriving in Chennai within two or three days and they would be deployed in various parts of the State for election works. The CEO said for the current Assembly elections, 330 companies of paramilitary forces have been sought. The EC has convened a meeting regarding appointment of Election Observers on March 3. Answering queries posed by reporters at the Secretariat, the CEO said clear cut rules have been framed for allowing postal ballot systems for voters above 80 years. Three flying squads, three static surveillance teams and one video surveillance team have been deployed in each Assembly constituency for enforcing model code and to check irregularities. In a release, he said that  two special camps would be held across the State on March 13 and 14 to help  voters to download the e-EPICs.

Plea against 10.5% Vanniyar quota
Chennai: Then Naadu Makkal Katchi on Tuesday moved the Madras High Court challenging the validity of the Bill passed in the Tamil Nadu Assembly providing 10.5 per cent internal reservation to Vanniyars. A resident of Sivagangai, S Ganesan, also the president of the organisation, in his plea stated, “... if the Bill is allowed to be passed as an Act, Vanniyars and other sub-castes that come under the Vanniyakula Kshatriya community will enjoy exclusive 10.5 per cent reservation in admission to higher education and government services, while other 25 castes under MBC and 68 castes under DNC will have to share 7% of the remaining reservation. “It is very clear that the Bill was passed for short-term political mileage to satisfy PMK,” said the petitioner. While the counsel for the petitioner made a mention for urgent hearing of the plea, the court said that it would take up the hearing next week if a formal petition is filed.

Control room to track poll expenses
Chennai: The Director General of Income Tax (Investigation), Tamil Nadu and  Puducherry, has set up a 24x7 control room to monitor election expenditure. This comes after the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought assistance from the Director General of Income Tax to monitor election expenditures and control the role of unaccounted funds in the election process. According to a release, the control room will have a toll free number (1800-4256669), fax (044-28271915), wherein the investigation directorate will receive complaints as well as information from the public. The control room will also have WhatsApp number – 9445394453 and email id – itcontrol.chn@gov.in to receive complaints. “Persons who have knowledge or information about  storage, possession or movement of cash are requested to pass on the information through any of the modes,” the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp