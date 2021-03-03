STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Thiruma up against Vanniyar quota Bill

While there has been a muted response from the State political parties over the quota Bill, the VCK, perceived as the main rival of PMK, has come out against the Bill.

Published: 03rd March 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan

VCK Leader Thol Thirumavalavan (File| PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government passing a Bill to provide 10.5 per cent internal reservation for Vanniyar community in the MBC category was aimed at dividing the non-Vanniyar communities in the category, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has said. 

While there has been a muted response from the State political parties over the quota Bill, the VCK, perceived as the main rival of PMK, has come out against the Bill. Thirumavalavan, in a statement on Tuesday, reaffirmed his support for reservation as a policy by saying that it is a part of social justice. However, he questioned the hurried passage of the Bill just an hour before the poll dates were notified. 

Thirumavalavan also pointed out that Governor Banwarilal Purohit, appointed by the BJP-led Union government, delayed giving approval for the law providing quota for government school students in medical colleges, while he gave his assent for the Vanniyar quota Bill on the same day it was passed.

The Bill has created a category of MBC (V) for seven sub-castes that are grouped under a Vanniyakula Kshatriya and provided a quota of 10.5 per cent within the 20 per cent government reservation for MBCs. It allocates 7 per cent quota for 93 MBC and Denotified Communities and 2.5 per cent for 22 other MBC castes.

Raising a question as to why the government had divided the non-Vanniyar MBCs into two categories despite none of them demanding any such internal quota, Thiruvalavan said the move had reduced the bargaining power of the MBCs and affected their unity. “I hope the Vanniyars and the other backward communities understand the conspiracy behind the internal quota,” he said adding that the communities would teach the AIADMK’s alliance a fitting lesson. On the other hand, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss, who earlier thanked the government for passing the Bill, said the quota would be a big success for the Vanniyar community.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vanniyar quota Thol Thirumavalavan Tamil Nadu Elections
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp