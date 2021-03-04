A stage for arts and abstract learning

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: What quality do you cherish in a teacher and what is that you cherish in a student?” asked Bharathanatyam dancer-choreographer Leela Samson, opening the virtual podium for an insightful discussion on Creative Learning, on Sunday.

Hosted by Aalaap in collaboration with the senior danseuse, the panel discussion, curated to commemorate the life and times of educator and visionary Rukmini Devi on her birth anniversary, featured a line-up of passionate educators, including classical musician Bombay Jayashri Ramnath, dancer Sumitra M Gautama, Vedic chanting teacher Sheela Shankar and journalist-editor Priti David. “If my guru can inspire me to search within to discover more, which I have been fortunate to have, is something I cherish.

And in students, I cherish and look for the quality where they end up teaching me, questioning me and my approach, and express their thoughts as I attempt to engage with them,” shared Jayashri. As the Padma Shri recipient pondered on her formative experiences as a student and how they shaped her, Sheela further added flavour to the conversations with a shloka. “Om Sahana Vavatu… The meaning of the shloka is holistic and in many ways a reflection of how a teacher and students are equals.

Rukmini Devi

It says, let us be protected together, enjoy the process — of learning and teaching together; let us receive this strength together. It’s about bonding and the journey, which will have multiple questions and answers. This is the association I make about the qualities in the teaching-learning process,” she said. The 60-odd-minute conversation, a rumination of ideas and a host of possibilities, brought to the fore a plethora of themes from the different processes of transference of knowledge, the arts and the significance of creative learning in the development of children, the need for humility in learning, explorations of dimensions that pique the involvement of students in the arts, among other things.

“Children need to be made aware that art is something that comes from within and is not something that is outside, which has to brought, tamed and perfected,” noted Jayashri, as she fondly recalled her experiences of working with first-generation art learners children from Kumbakonam’s Manjakkudi, a hamlet, as part of an artscience educational intervention initiative. Sheela stressed how educators have the responsibility to ensure that the next generation is prepared to deliver the ‘not-yet-imagined.

“Creative and abstract learning is important. We need to create an open space, where we embrace failure and celebrate the unknown,” she detailed. Priti furthered the dialogue, emphasising the need for identifying and teaching the interconnectedness of various subjects. “Be it history, geography or maths, human lives are not separated. There’s a certain thread that connects everything and as educators, we need to sensitise the students and make them cognizant of this interconnection using everyday stories,” she said.

Educator-learner Sumitra, said, “Beyond the field of right and wrong, regardless of where we are from and belong, something in us keeps us creative. That has been my journey and that’s the journey I share with the students. I believe in taking children to a context that’s challenging to one’s conditions and comfort zones. That challenge is the opportunity and creative learning happens in that untethered space.”