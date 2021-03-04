Endobariatric dept at MedIndia Hospitals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The MedIndia Hospitals will launch Endobariatric Department for treating obesity on Thursday. It will be inaugurated to commemorate World Obesity Day on March 4. The department will provide counselling and treatment to all age groups and will have facilities such as gastroenterology, laparoscopy, psychiatry, psychology and diet counselling.

The hospital also will offer endoscopic sleeve gastroplasty (ESG) and intragastric balloon (IGB), which make the procedures less invasive, and also would require short hospitalisation. People can avail free consultation by contacting helpline number 12789 or by calling to 044-283 12345. The facility will be open for people till March 31 between 3 pm and 6 pm as part of the inaugural offer.