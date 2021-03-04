Officials on poll duty missing out on voting?

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking direction to permit government servants on election duty to cast votes through EVMs at least three days before April 6, in polling booths.

The issue pertains to petitioner A Mayavan alleging that failure of issuing postal ballots to eligible voters on election duty occurs due to absence of a proper database. Hence, an eligible voter on election duty residing in another district would not get either pre-filled postal ballots unless the serving District Election Officer sends their details to their native District Election Officer.

The petitioner also noted the importance of a gazetted officer’s sign in each of the postal votes. “... during the counting of Parliamentary Election 2019, there were 24,912 postal ballots that were rejected for want of gazetted officer attestation, out of 2,23,527 postal ballots,” added the petitioner.

Hearing the argument, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy orally observed that not a single voter has to be left out. The plea was adjourned to Monday.

‘Failure in issuing postal ballots’

