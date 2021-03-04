STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Officials on poll duty missing out on voting?

The issue pertains to petitioner A Mayavan alleging that failure of issuing postal ballots to eligible voters on election duty occurs due to absence of a proper database.

Published: 04th March 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered notices to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on a plea seeking direction to permit government servants on election duty to cast votes through EVMs at least three days before April 6, in polling booths.

The issue pertains to petitioner A Mayavan alleging that failure of issuing postal ballots to eligible voters on election duty occurs due to absence of a proper database. Hence, an eligible voter on election duty residing in another district would not get either pre-filled postal ballots unless the serving District Election Officer sends their details to their native District Election Officer.

The petitioner also noted the importance of a gazetted officer’s sign in each of the postal votes. “... during the counting of Parliamentary Election 2019, there were 24,912 postal ballots that were rejected for want of gazetted officer attestation, out of 2,23,527 postal ballots,” added the petitioner.

Hearing the argument, the first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy orally observed that not a single voter has to be left out. The plea was adjourned to Monday.

‘Failure in issuing postal ballots’
The petitioner says that an eligible voter on election duty residing in another district would not get either pre-filled postal ballots unless the serving District Election Officer sends their details to their native District Election Officer

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp