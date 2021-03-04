Prof given capital punishment for murdering wife

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 49-year-old professor, accused of killing his wife in 2012, was on Wednesday sentenced to death by a trial court in Chennai. The man, V Kannan, worked as the head of MBA department at a private college in Kavaraipettai, and was married to Mohanambal for 15 years. The couple also had a daughter.

According to public prosecutor V Muralikrishnan, Kannan and Moganambal had constant arguments on the disparity in wealth between her and his families.

On December 16, 2012, around 2 am, the victim had passed negative comments about Kannan’s family, and said that her status would have been different had she not married him. Kannan, in a fit of rage, hit Mohanambal with a grinding stone on her head, upon which she collapsed. He then slit her throat with a knife, submitted the prosecution during the trial.

Thirumangalam police that investigated the case also concluded that Kannan had confessed to the offence and said that he was provoked by his wife’s behaviour. However, the defence counsel denied all the allegations against the accused at the Fourth Additional Sessions Court, and contended that the witnesses had ulterior motives and none noticed the crime.

During the hearing, the defence counsel also failed to prove injuries on the convict’s face, which occurred when the victim had tried to retaliate, observed the judge. Dismissing their arguments, Judge ARV Ravi observed that the prosecution had proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt and sentenced Kannan to undergo capital punishment for the gruesome murder.