TN governor launches book

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Architectural Legacy of Dharmaraja Ratha authored by Dr K Dakshinamoorthy Sthapati was released by the Governor of Tamil Nadu, Banwarilal Purohit. The first copy was received by T Sathyamoorthy, former director of Archaeological Survey of India.

Architect D Pranavbharathi, son of Dakshinamoorthy, was also present. His long desire was fulfilled with this book on Vatapikonda Narasimha Pallava’s Dharmaraja Ratha, bringing out its legacies from an unseen angle, from his workroom, from where Dharmaraja Ratha and its intangible heritage has never been viewed before. The book will soon be available on Amazon and Flipkart.